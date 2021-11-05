Africa

Zimbabwean boxer dies after 'blows to the head' in the ring

By Sharon Mazingaizo - 05 November 2021 - 10:40
Boxer Taurai Zimunya took several blows to the head before collapsing in the ring. Stock photo.
Zimbabwean boxer Taurai Zimunya has died after being knocked out in a fight in Harare.

Zimunya, 24, a licensed professional boxer, collapsed in the third round of a six-round fight in a non-title boxing match on Saturday against Tinashe Majoni.

Zimunya took several blows to the head before collapsing. He was taken to Parirenyatwa hospital in the capital, but never regained consciousness.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) confirmed in a statement that the boxer died on Monday.

“All the necessary medical procedures were followed and emergency medical assistance was provided at the venue before he was taken to Parirenyatwa hospital where he received further medical care. [An] autopsy report on the actual cause of this death is yet to be obtained from the experts. The boxing fraternity has been shaken by this unfortunate incident,” said ZNBWCB.

This is the first time a boxer has died in Zimbabwe from injuries sustained in the ring. A video of the incident circulating on social media, has raised questions about safety procedures in Zimbabwean boxing.

Boxing was temporarily suspended in the country during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and only returned after lockdown restrictions were eased.

