EFF achieved mission to push ANC under 50%: Julius Malema

The EFF is not fazed by not winning municipalities outright: as long as the ANC stands at less than 50% in some municipalities, it is mission accomplished.

This is according to party leader Julius Malema who was addressing journalists on Thursday afternoon on the party's performance in the 2021 local government elections.

The EFF was not going to completely collapse an organisation like the ANC with more than a century in existence when it was barely a decade old, he said. But the red berets were certain about one thing, “we are eating the elephant piece by piece,” said Malema.

“Politics is difficult, it is no child’s play. We are still very young, I am 40 and Floyd [Shivambu] is 38. We are shaking the ANC properly, shaking well-resourced ministers, deputy ministers, mayors, councillors, all with resources.

“And former president Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa, we are klapping them and put them below 50%.”

Malema said with the most hung municipalities since democracy, the EFF was ready to get into bed with anyone, so long as they agreed on terms.

Whoever wanted to form a coalition government with the EFF, he said, must meet all conditions, which include provisions of basic services such as water within an agreed time frame.