Voters must never be duped by candidates

Our people must know whom and what they are voting for. Candidates should've formal education to lead the people. How can you just wake up to promise people a R250 flat rate?

Eskom has just realised that it is useless to sit down with brainless people calling themselves community leaders to talk about something that is impossible. How did Soweto residents come up with a R250 flat rate per month?

This is the same as you telling Soweto shops that you need to pay R300 for unlimited groceries for the month. It's the same as looting. Community leaders must understand that going to meetings like this needs figures to prove your point, not to say 'we demand this or else we burn tyres and block roads'.

Now all these candidates who are going to contest the upcoming elections, none of them have told voters that if you vote for me or my party, we are going to speak to Eskom about paying electricity bills. It's very painful to see our people, especially those in the townships, being fooled by politicians just to get votes from them.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village