Time for voters to remove blinkers, donned thinking caps

Doublespeak has left many in South Africa bamboozled

With the 2021 municipal election a few days away, the political rhetoric is getting thicker with doublespeak, deliberately obscuring and distorting the meaning of words and/or events.



If one falls into a trap of not seeing through lofty manifestos and unrealistic promises, one is most likely to be duped into a toxic relationship where the truth and lies are indistinguishable...