IEC behaving as ANC's poodle not in SA's interest

Dogs can be trained to be involved in the actual activity such as a German shepherd in policing and a greyhound in racing, or overseeing people or other things like a guard dog or watchdog. But other dogs can also be kept as soulmates, like a poodle.

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is slowly and precariously abandoning its moral and legal duty of a watchdog and gravitating towards party politics. This has led to a gradual erosion of public trust in the electorate.

Free and fair elections would be found wanting if the exclusion of ActionSA’s name on the ballot papers is not resolved swiftly and amicably. Deafening noises are coming thick and fast that the IEC is a poodle of the ANC. That doesn’t augur well for the future of our country.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni