Why these elections matter a lot

There can be no question that next week’s local government elections will be a defining moment in SA. The numbers alone tell us this much.



About 26.2m people are registered to vote come Monday. That is 300,000 people less than in 2016. This drop is indicative of an increased level of apathy from ordinary citizens, which is borne out of a sense of disillusionment with the government, political parties and, by extension, our electoral system as a whole. ..