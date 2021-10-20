Letters

Be with those who know your worth

By READER LETTER - 20 October 2021 - 09:16
Samuel and Alex walk in the Karura Forest during the filming of "I am Samuel," a documentary about a gay Kenyan man's struggle to be accepted by his family and country, in the capital Nairobi.
Image: Peter Murimi

One day, whether you are 14, 28 or 65, you will stumble or come across someone who will start a fire in you that can never die or be extinguished. However, the saddest, most awful truth you will ever come to find is that these individuals aren't always with whom we spend our lives.

A strong relationship doesn't need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, because true friends never part. You must be with people who know your worth and make you happy.

It doesn't have to be too many people, just a few “real ones” who appreciate you for who you are. Sometimes I forget to thank the people who make my life happy in so many ways like, people who go beyond their call of duty to offer me support with their words of wisdom and encouragement when the chips are down.

Sometimes I forget to tell them how much I appreciate them for being an important part of my life. Thank you guys, and all of you, just for being there for me.

No matter how badly people treat you, never drop down to their level. Just know you are better and walk away. Sometimes walking away has nothing to do with weakness and everything to do with strength. We walk away not because we want others to realise our worth and value, but because we finally realise our own.

Not everything is supposed to become something beautiful and long-lasting. Sometimes people come into our lives to show us who we can be, to teach us to love ourselves, to make us feel better for a little while, or to just be someone to walk with at night and spill your life to.

It is not everyone who is supposed to stay in our lives forever. And we still have to keep on going and thank them for the lessons they taught us and for what they have given us. Life is too short to be living with regrets. Laugh your heart out; dance in the rain; cherish the moment; ignore the pain; live, laugh, forgive and forget!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State

