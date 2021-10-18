Letters

Hostage drama precursor to eventual bloodbath?

By READER LETTER - 18 October 2021 - 14:56
Thandi Modise testifies at the State Capture Inquiry in Johannesburg.
Thandi Modise testifies at the State Capture Inquiry in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The hostage drama involving defence  minister Thandi Modise and deputy minister Thabo Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele tells a lot. It should be looked at as far as the ongoing battles of ANC factions.

What prompts Carl Niehaus to call for an immediate release of those arrested culprits? There's still more drama to take place, especially in the next ANC conference. Cyril Ramaphosa's faction needs to be more careful; there will be a bloodbath if Ramaphosa wins the next ANC elections.

This time the faction behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma  might not accept defeat like happened at Nasrec.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

Prison hearing for ‘war vets’ who held ministers hostage

Disgruntled military veterans who allegedly held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele 'hostage' last week are set to appear in the prison ...
News
7 hours ago

Bail bid for military vets in 'hostage drama' to be heard on Tuesday

The bail application for military veterans accused of holding two cabinet ministers hostage last week will be heard on Tuesday.
News
4 hours ago

Defend Our Democracy Campaign condemns 'hostage drama' in Irene

There should be no place for lawlessness in SA, be it by alleged military veteran hostage takers, warring taxi-drivers and Somali shopkeepers, those ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling