Hostage drama precursor to eventual bloodbath?

The hostage drama involving defence minister Thandi Modise and deputy minister Thabo Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele tells a lot. It should be looked at as far as the ongoing battles of ANC factions.

What prompts Carl Niehaus to call for an immediate release of those arrested culprits? There's still more drama to take place, especially in the next ANC conference. Cyril Ramaphosa's faction needs to be more careful; there will be a bloodbath if Ramaphosa wins the next ANC elections.

This time the faction behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma might not accept defeat like happened at Nasrec.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo