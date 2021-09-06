Crossing the fatherhood Rubicon

Change is never easy, especially for expectant fathers.

Hesitation to become fathers can sometimes overcome men, especially when they are reminded of the image that fatherhood has in society: Awol.

It is during this major milestone in the life of a man that he needs the support and encouragement of those closest to him.

Becoming a father

Psychology professor at the University of Witwatersrand and author of Becoming Man, Malose Langa, says that fatherhood has many different faces and begins as early as adolescence.

“Becoming a father is stressful for all men – particularly for a teenage father. If the pregnancy was unplanned, it can become quite stressful and affect them psychologically,” he said.

Anxieties, emotional difficulties and lifestyle adjustments can cast a shadow on the feelings of euphoria and excitement that come with fatherhood.

“Expectant fathers often question themselves on whether they are financially and emotionally ready to have a child. Nevertheless, this stressful period can also become an opportunity for them to grow,” he said.