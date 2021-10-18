Letters

ANC playing catch-up on DA progress

By READER LETTER - 18 October 2021 - 14:50
Luthuli House in Johannesburg.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Load-shedding as we all know is not a new problem, we now have a list of problems when it comes to electricity in this country. As consumers we find ourselves spending more and more on buying electricity.

It’s important that energy and electricity become affordable and secure because it will allow businesses and society to thrive. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and it is rapidly deteriorating under the ANC.

The ANC as a ruling party is trying to play catch-up to the solutions the DA has been bringing to the table for the longest time. They finally realised the need to bring in independent power producers, which is a DA solution.

That is why when you vote for the DA, your vote will be ensuring your government gets things done and keeps the lights on. This means putting in measures to address cable theft and supporting businesses and people who sell their excess wind and solar generated electricity.

Sandy K Mbuvha, DA councillor
Soshanguve

