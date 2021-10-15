Hostage situation was 'not a crisis', says ANC’s Pule Mabe

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Friday said the dramatic situation which unfolded on Thursday night - where disgruntled military veterans held ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele “hostage” - should not be viewed as a crisis.

“It is not so much a crisis. You would know that leading up to the meeting that the liberation war veterans had yesterday, they came to Luthuli House earlier in the week to raise their issues on Monday.”

TimesLIVE reported on Thursday evening that 56 people were arrested and they are likely to face charges of at least three counts of kidnapping. Three of the people arrested were taken for medical checks.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an election campaign in Tshwane, Mabe said the issues that were raised needed the attention of the government.

“There is a process and a task team that is being led by the deputy president that has got to deal with the plight of the military veterans, who have now organised themselves under the liberation struggle war veterans.”