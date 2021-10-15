Rhodes Park victims pick up pieces six years after the murders, rapes

Tyeke and Mbatha have since relocated to Durban to pick up pieces of their lives

Two women who survived the infamous Rhodes Park double murder drownings in 2015 have found a new lease of life and turned their lives around from the spine-chilling crime misfortune that stunned the nation.



Sunday marks six years since Siphokazi Tyeke [née Diko] and Jabu Mbatha’s lives were turned upside down when a group of about eight men accosted them with their husbands at Rhodes Park, Johannesburg...