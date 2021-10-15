Rhodes Park victims pick up pieces six years after the murders, rapes
Tyeke and Mbatha have since relocated to Durban to pick up pieces of their lives
Two women who survived the infamous Rhodes Park double murder drownings in 2015 have found a new lease of life and turned their lives around from the spine-chilling crime misfortune that stunned the nation.
Sunday marks six years since Siphokazi Tyeke [née Diko] and Jabu Mbatha’s lives were turned upside down when a group of about eight men accosted them with their husbands at Rhodes Park, Johannesburg...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.