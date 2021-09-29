Why advertise taken jobs?

There’s this tendency by various departments of advertising page-long vacancies, then lo and behold, suddenly the posts are withdrawn.

It is really painful for poor unemployed graduates who will be at internet cafes and police stations to certify their almost worn-out certificates. Suddenly, those posts just disappear like the three witches in Macbeth.

Why waste money in advertising such posts while your departments have not budgeted for them? Surely this is psychological torture for aspiring candidates who have the necessary qualifications. The more we think things are changing the more they remain the same.

The departments of education and correctional services are chief culprits in this tendency. Do not bring false hope to aspiring candidates when you know you have not budgeted for the posts you advertise.

In fact, this is fruitless expenditure, perhaps only benefitting the media and some individuals. Remember, this is another area where the Gupta guys saw a gap for looting from SA citizens.

Raletjatji Makgato, Tzaneen