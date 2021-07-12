Graduates 'dream' jobs turn into nightmare

Contracts 'frozen without warning'

Getting jobs after completing their teaching degrees seemed like a blessing for about 10 Tshwane teachers but they now feel emotionally broken as they have not been paid for the two months that they worked.



The teachers from GaRankuwa, north of Pretoria, were employed in March in what are referred to as “growth posts”, targeted at those fresh from varsity...