Flexi staffing the solution for SMEs and job seekers





With more than three million jobs lost in SA in 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the job market has been severely ravaged by the pandemic. In order to recover, businesses are having to adapt to survive and one of the biggest challenges is finding ways to do more with less. A rising global trend, the adoption of temporary workers through flexi staffing, is particularly attractive for small to medium enterprises (SMEs)...