'Promoting loyalty over merit an old ANC problem'

Ndletyana, said the nomination was an indication that there are factors at play in the appointment of leadership in the ANC other than performance

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's deployment to the National Assembly after being axed from cabinet is part of an old problem in the ANC of “recycling crisis and promoting loyalty over merit”.



This was a view shared by several political commentators and opposition parties on Tuesday after it emerged that Mapisa-Nqakula is on the cusp of being elected as National Assembly speaker after her party nominated her for the position...