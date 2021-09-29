'No thank you, Prime Minister', Polish trucker says to British Christmas visa offer

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed three-month working visa for European truckers just isn't a sweet enough deal to convince 35-year-old Polish truck driver Jakub Pajka to go back to Britain. And he's not alone.

A post-Brexit shortage of lorry drivers - estimated to be around 100,000 - as the Covid-19 pandemic eases has sown chaos through British supply chains in everything from food to fuel has raised the spectre of disruptions and price rises in the run-up to Christmas.

The British government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers as a response to the acute shortfall of truck drivers that made gas station pumps run dry in cities across the country. The visas will expire on December 24.

Pajka, who quit his job in Britain as it was leaving the European Union, said three months just wasn't long enough for it to be worthwhile.

"No drivers want to move for only three months just to make it easier for the British to organise their holidays," he said sitting behind a wheel of his red truck on a parking lot just outside Poland's capital Warsaw.