Invest in youth and remedy shortages of skills and unemployment

After scenes of youth insurrections, which became a turning point in SA’s political landscape 45 years ago, one of the greatest ironies of our democratic dispensation is the staggering levels of youth unemployment while the country faces a chronic skills deficit.



In spite of the impressive numbers of youth completing matric and entering institutions of higher learning, the country is still not in a position to plug the gaping hole of skills shortages. In fact, instead of replenishing the skills to counter the chronic shortages, the challenge is continuing to fester into a serious problem. This plays itself out as increasing numbers of youth unemployment are getting out of control...