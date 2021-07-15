It's time King Mswati III introduced reforms

Africa's last absolute monarch must allow an elected prime minister to head the government

The Kingdom of eSwatini is burning down, and King Mswati III should not be telling the people that Qu'ils mangent de la brioche (let them eat cake).



Instead, the king should take history lessons to learn what happened to Marie-Antoinette of the Habsburg family from Austria and her husband, Louis XVI of the Bourbon family in France, after uttering this famous phrase...