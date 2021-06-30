Protests against Mswati's supremacy send Eswatini into chaos

All points of entry into Eswatini and roads linking the kingdom's major cities remained closed on Tuesday while shops were being looted and vandalised as pro-democracy protests against royal supremacy grapples the kingdom.

Oshoek and Mahamba border posts in Mpumalanga and Golela border in KwaZulu-Natal were closed for most parts of on Tuesday and under the guard of Eswatini soldiers as Monday night's protests in Mbabane and Manzini spread to the outskirts of the country, leaving many people unable to move about while others could not get into that country...