Eswatini Airlink cancels flights to and from SA amid civil unrest

Eswatini Airlink has cancelled Wednesday flights between Johannesburg and Sikhuphe’s King Mswati III International Airport due to civil unrest in Eswatini.

“In the interest of the safety and security of our customers and staff, and in consultation with our partner Airlink, we have decided to temporarily suspend our operations on the route,” said Eswatini Airlink general manager Joseph Dlamini.

He said the company would continue to assess the situation and restore normal services as soon as it was safe to do so.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported on Tuesday that angry protesters set alight government buildings and trucks, including those coming from SA, after acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku issued a decree banning the delivery or handover of petitions to government officials and MPs.

Some of the concerns voiced by the protesters include unemployment, poverty and lack of service delivery.

In a statement, Dlamini said Eswatini Airlink and Airlink’s ticketing agents were contacting holders of tickets for Wednesday's flights to rebook them on to flights as soon as it resumes operations on the route.

He said Airlink would announce any additional changes to its service on the route.

Flights cancelled for Wednesday were:

4Z 080 from Johannesburg to Sikhuphe;

4Z 086 from Johannesburg to Sikhuphe;

4Z 081 from Sikhuphe to Johannesburg; and

4Z 087 form Sikhuphe to Johannesburg.

