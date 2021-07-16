Africa’s last absolute monarch holds all the cards as Eswatini dissent grows

Africa’s last absolute monarch will break his silence on Friday, weeks after the police and army quashed some of the most violent pro-democracy protests yet in Eswatini.

While the crackdown restored calm, the deaths of at least 27 people during a week of unrest drew renewed international scrutiny of the kingdom. Protesters were demanding King Mswati III, who has ruled South Africa's neighbour for more than three decades, cedes some control.

Mswati, 53, has called a national policy meeting, known as a Sibaya and which usually only takes place once a year, for the same day activists plan to resume demonstrations. As governments including the US called for dialogue, authorities have insisted that any amendments to the constitution must go through parliament. That means the king would have to agree on any proposals to curb his powers.

“It would be a waste of time,” Angelo Dube, international law professor at the University of SA, said in reply to e-mailed questions. Any member of parliament who tries to amend the constitution “would likely be ostracised by his/her peers, and might attract harassment from the state”, he said.

The king chooses the prime minister and his cabinet, and has the power to nominate almost one-third of the members of parliament. He appoints the director of public prosecutions, is commander-in-chief of the military and police, and is immune from being charged and paying taxes.