EFF helps Swazis shut Mananga border with SA

The Mananga border post to the Kingdom of Eswatini was shut down on Thursday morning after EFF members and Swazi nationals staying in the Nkomazi area of Mpumalanga decided to close it down.

Traffic at the Matsamo border post was moving slowly as traffic towards SA has increased. ..