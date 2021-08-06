EWN and Manyathela peddle lies about hospital

One thing you quickly learn as a doctor is that no-one notices when you do good. But your omissions are front-page news and go viral on social media. It can be discouraging and demotivating if you are a junior doctor and do not have a thick skin.

For a week now I listened as 702 Eye Witness News, and especially Clement Manyathela, portray Helen Joseph Hospital staff as uncaring and cold. They kept repeating the lies.

A 26-year-old woman died last week while waiting for admission. The attacks by Manyathela and 702 are unfair and unwarranted. I do not have the full details about what led to the death of this patient. To prematurely conclude it was because of neglect is tabloid journalism where facts are ignored.

It is normal to keep patients waiting in casualty until you have beds. During the Covid-19 third wave, this can take days as wards are full. Unfortunately, some patients die while waiting. Blaming the nurses and doctors for a failing system is totally wrong. Doctors are humans and make mistakes.

The medical staff at Helen Joseph are dedicated and passionate about their work. Their problem is that they never turn any patient away. They are always ready to help and offer advice to other doctors struggling to manage Covid patients. Like any organisation, there are bad apples who are rude and lazy. These are a minority.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, email