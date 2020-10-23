Two Gauteng hospitals battling with water issues

Plumbing teams have been dispatched to both the Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals in Johannesburg where water disruptions are being experienced since Thursday.

The Gauteng health department said on Friday teams from the infrastructure department were working round the clock to fix the problems.

Helen Joseph Hospital still has enough water in its reservoir, with Johannesburg Water using its trucks to replenish it.

Provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said water trucks will continue to deliver water until the situation has been resolved.

“The water challenge at Rahima Moosa Hospital is receiving urgent attention from local authorities. Due to water disruptions the hospital is diverting some of the services to nearby facilities.

“We ask for patience and understanding while these challenges are being attended to.”

TimesLIVE