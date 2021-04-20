Gauteng hospitals have 'enough beds' for Maxeke patients
Health workers also moved to other facilities after the fire
The Gauteng department of health has assigned additional health workers at facilities that had to accommodate hundreds of patients evacuated from the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg, which was gutted by fire.
. ..
