Eight Gauteng health CEOs disciplined over lack of Covid-19 oversight
Eight CEOs of Gauteng health facilities have been charged internally for not complying with or overseeing health and safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was confirmed in a written response by Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi to DA health shadow MEC Jack Bloom.
All the CEOs were facing similar disciplinary charges: failing to hold a daily meeting on personal protective equipment (PPE), [not] doing environmental risk assessments and [not] holding weekly occupational health and safety meetings.
The CEOs are from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Rahima Moosa Hospital and Tshwane District Hospital. The other four are from the Wits Oral & Dental Hospital, Medunsa Oral & Dental Hospital, Medical Supplies Depot and Forensic Pathology Services.
Bloom said he was concerned that the CEOs neglected occupational health and safety during the pandemic. This increased the risk of staff contracting the virus. Since January last year there were also three disciplinary cases against other hospital CEOs, he added.
“The CEO of the Far East Rand Hospital was dismissed because he claimed commuted overtime and was grossly insubordinate in suspending staff.
“Meanwhile, the disciplinary case against Ms Ruth Mabyana has still not been concluded after she was suspended as CEO of the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in August last year for alleged misconduct concerning an incident where a psychiatric patient was sexually assaulted by another patient.
“The last case is that of the Tembisa Hospital CEO who was suspended in January this year after the report of the health ombudsman on the death of Shonisani Lethole.” Bloom said.
The Gauteng health department confirmed the content of Bloom’s statement.
TimesLIVE
