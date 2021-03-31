Eight Gauteng health CEOs disciplined over lack of Covid-19 oversight

Eight CEOs of Gauteng health facilities have been charged internally for not complying with or overseeing health and safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed in a written response by Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi to DA health shadow MEC Jack Bloom.

All the CEOs were facing similar disciplinary charges: failing to hold a daily meeting on personal protective equipment (PPE), [not] doing environmental risk assessments and [not] holding weekly occupational health and safety meetings.