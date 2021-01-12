South Africa

19-year-old critical after man who was shot dead while driving crashed into her yard

By Staff Reporter - 12 January 2021 - 21:48
One person was killed and another left in a critical condition following an accident in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.
One person was killed and another left in a critical condition following an accident in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

A man in his 50s was killed and a 19-year-old woman left critically injured in what paramedics described as a “freak incident” on Princess Road in Claremont, west of Johannesburg.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics arrived on the scene on Tuesday to find that a light motor vehicle had crashed through a fence and collided with a woman.

“Medics found a man lying in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound, while a 19-year-old woman was found lying in the garden,” Meiring explained.

He said paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver had already succumbed to his gunshot wound.

The woman was assessed and found to have numerous injuries, leaving her in critical condition. She was treated and provided with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Helen Joseph Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

Killing of princes spreads fear among Mpumalanga traditional leaders

Spokesperson for the Ndzundza Tribal Council, Koos Mahlangu, told Sowetan they were shocked by the killings of their princes.
News
1 day ago

Mdantsane child, 4, watches her mother being gunned down

A four-year-old girl watched in terror as her mother was killed in cold blood on New Year's Day.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X