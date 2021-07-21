Parliament to probe ministers over looting and riots

Parliament will have to institute an inquiry into the violent incidents of looting and vandalism that took place last week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to probe the exact failures by the executive amid conflicting messages and a blame game among security cluster ministers.



This was revealed by members of the portfolio committee on police who visited various affected shopping malls in Soweto, led by its chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson and National Assembly house chairperson Cedric Frolick...