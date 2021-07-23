Plays tackle gender inequality and abduction of girls by Boko Haram

'Izibazi Zomendo' explores GBV, especially in marriages

Religion and culture has been touted as the source of gender inequality and oppression for most women in Africa.



A narrative such as divorce is a sin and a prayer is a cure for everything has forced women to stay in abusive marriages for decades. Theatre play Izibazi Zomendo (which means scars of marriage) seeks to explore how culture of gender-based violence and misogyny devalues women and normalises violence...