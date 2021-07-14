Letters

Effects of destruction will linger on

By Reader Letter - 14 July 2021 - 09:34
As those watching from the flats in Hillbrow looked down on Monday night what might have started as a political protest had descended into anarchy.
Image: Allaister Russell

The looting and criminality disguised as a call to free Jacob Zuma cannot go unchallenged. I am a black person and most of the looters are black like me but don't represent me. I want to say I am not part of this hooliganism.

Like many other black people, I don't support any of it. These people need to understand that this is going to affect them in a big way. Zuma may be released tomorrow, but the effects of this destruction will linger on for a long time to come.

The malls you destroyed are in your areas, they're a walking distance from your homes. This means that you have inconvenienced yourselves. The malls, factories and warehouses you have burnt are employment providers for our own people. This must stop now.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale

