Circus sidetracking us from dealing with real issues such as Covid

If I were Duduzane Zuma, I would fire Adv Dali Mpofu and thank the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) for their support but ask them to leave.

The legal challenges facing former president Jacob Zuma have been hijacked by agents of chaos. Zuma is partly to blame. The Nkandla circus is distracting the country from tackling the Covid-19 third wave. The ANC is too divided to provide leadership.

The police would rather be spectators than enforce Covid restrictions. We are at the mercy of the crowds. We should be talking about the slow vaccination process, the anti-vaccine misinformation and the Delta variant's hypertransmissibility.

Why are 10,000 teachers refusing to be vaccinated? Is it to do with infertility lies? Unfortunately, these serious issues are forced to take the backseat as Nkandla is stealing the thunder. The noise from Zuma supporters is disturbing and dangerous. If not stopped, it has a potential to trigger bloodshed.

The early 90s' black-on-black violence we witnessed in KZN, Cape Town, Uitenhage and Gauteng must be prevented. Only the Zuma family can save their father and the country from the opportunists milking this constitutional crisis for their own agendas.

Journalists are assaulted in the name of defending Zuma. Covid protocols ignored, exposing multitudes to the virus. This madness has to stop.

As for the black lawyers who over the years have let down Jacob Zuma with poor advice, they have a case to answer. Sanity have to prevail. Turn down the volume of lies. Exhale. The rule of law is a collective responsibility and must be respected.

The democracy you are undermining today was paid for by the blood of Solomon Mahlangu and many gallant fighters. Respect their memories.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, email