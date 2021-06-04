Kids now more exposed to pornography

The other day I went numb when a school-going niece of mine was putting a new WhatsApp application into my cellphone in place of the expired one, when she came across a nude that one of my "naughty" friends had sent me that I forgot to delete.

Out of sheer reverence for me, she didn't say a word. Some things that hit our inboxes are so scary. Children get exposed to pornography on a daily basis because of expensive gadgets their parents buy for them.

When asking for them, they say it is to help them with their school work. That cannot be disputed. Kids now have more access to porn than ever before, thanks to lockdown and more time spent on their own expensive devices.

We as parents are also obliged to monitor any suspicious behaviour on their part, although we can't do that 24/7.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron