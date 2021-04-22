Be conscious how you deal with your partner, belittling him won't help your relationship

Why your man might have lost his sexual appetite and how to remedy it

So much for men being the ultimate anytime, anyplace, anyhow sexual creatures, isn’t it? We come across more and more relationships under sexual strain because men are now the ones faking the proverbial headache, while their women are pulling their hair out in utter frustration. It’s not even cases of women who simply have higher sexual libido than their men. It’s just men that have lost sexual appetite.



You may also be aware that scientifically, men tend to lose sexual appetite much later in life than women. So what’s happening?..