Teach children to use technology for good

It is fortunate in this digital world that our children are mastering computer literacy so fast that they can easily access the internet. Even the children at kindergarten have become computer literate with the widespread availability of smartphones.

As our children are so enlightened in this digital world, so as guardians and parents we need to avoid them accessing material from the internet that supports violence and pornography that will destroy innocent minds.

As parents we need to rather teach our children to download apps that save humanity, like the Free First Aid and emergency apps. It is worthwhile to teach our kids to know the basics of first aid rather than to let them tread towards the hell of pornography and destructive material. Kids should be taught the basics of life-saving procedures like CPR in their spare time.

Put emergency numbers on the wall and teach them to memorise them so that they will be able to communicate with the emergency responders in case of an emergency. While growing up, kids need to be programmed to become potential lifesavers in life-threatening situations.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg