Pornography destroys lives, it must be stopped

I do not understand why this evil called pornography receives no opposition in the same way that a few earthly judged churches and pastors have become our breakfast, dinner and supper.

I suppose the reason can only be the fact that many people support this satanic business which destroys lives and changes both men and women into beasts of savage lust. I do not doubt in my mind, that the prevalence of highly disgusting pornographic images, combined with unexamined sexual stimulants, violent movies and dramas is the reason for brutal rapes, assaults and killings in our societies.

In addition, these factors will corrode any human and moral sense for doing what is right instead of what is wrong. Increasingly, what was once considered wrong and immoral is becoming right for as long as the latest research says so and the law allows it.

But regarding pornography, no words can explain its evil and brutality. It destroys the natural relations between men and women, turning them into monsters, seeking satisfaction for evil desires at any cost. Ever since this pornography was allowed under democracy, abnormal things are happening including some men having sex with animals.

Nudity and fornication are good for marketing and profits which means there are probably many people who watch pornography secretly and financially support its producers. Pornography goes against the will of God.

KD Moleko, Bloemfontein