SA being taken back to dark ages

A community constantly attacked by vicious criminals, without action from the police, decided to deal with the matter personally. Hunting down the perpetrators, necklacing them with tyres, dousing them with an accelerant and setting them alight, to be burnt alive.

My God, how can such ruthlessness be allowed in this day and age? Communities can no longer take the inability of SAPS to protect and take meaningful action against criminals where necessary. Blame is levelled at government, and rightly so, but how is it that such rampant criminality has been allowed to mushroom in the last 26 years?

There is no easy answer, however, a civilised human being observing this chaos must wonder how this country has been dragged back to the dark ages, where barbarians roamed freely.

By all accounts the cops stood by watching the savagery, and did not react. I suppose because they feared for their own lives.

RIP South Africa, a beautiful country allowed to degenerate.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni