Cele vows heads will roll over the Zandspruit attacks
Local cops accused of inaction
Police minister Bheki Cele says he is concerned about claims that police failed to act when the community of Zandspruit took matters into their own hands, setting nine men alight after accusing them of crime.
Cele, Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko and provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela visited the troubled Johannesburg township on Saturday, where they met with the community on the backdrop of the gruesome mob justice killings. ..
