Stop this barbarism right now!
Drastic measures need to be taken urgently to restore law and order in our communities, otherwise residents will keep pushing the envelope with acts of vigilantism.
Once again yesterday, we woke up to headlines of a ghastly crime scene where the infamous necklacing method was used when four men were killed, and five others serious injured in Zandspruit, west of Johannesburg...
