Ace, Supra and Niehaus have lost their minds

By Reader Letter - 25 May 2021 - 09:54
It is insane to even begin to argue that people like former president Jacob Zuma should not be prosecuted simply because they fought apartheid, the writer says.
The saying "those whom God wants to destroy first make mad" can easily be attributed to politicians like Supra Mahumapelo, Ace Magashule, Carl Niehaus, just to name a few.

Surely it is insane to even begin to argue that people like former president Jacob Zuma should not be prosecuted simple because they fought apartheid. What hogwash.

Does it mean that having been to the tranches is a licence to deprive the poor citizens of SA their livelihood? Please spare us this madness.

Tony Yengeni and Niehaus have suddenly sprung to be the spokespersons of the disgraced Magashule, who also acted insanely by taking ANC to court. He is supposed to be the custodian of the policies and constitution of the organisation, but lo and behold, he goes against the very constitution.

Please spare us this madness.

Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen 

