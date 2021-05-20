South Africa

Three suspects nabbed after the deaths of four men in Zandspruit mob killings

Victims stripped naked, assaulted, doused with petrol and set alight

20 May 2021 - 10:02

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of four men in Zandspruit near Honeydew, northwest of Johannesburg, on Wednesday. 

The four, along with five others who survived the attack, were rounded up, stripped naked, assaulted, doused with petrol and had tyres placed over them before they were set alight. ..

