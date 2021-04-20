Letters

Add your voice to campaign to stop graft

By reader letter - 20 April 2021 - 09:53
The 337 Campaign is a broad-broad-based initiative of civil society aimed at stopping corruption and protecting the supremacy of our constitution.

The campaign transcends the divisions of the past. It is a revival of the spirit of the Rainbow Nation that brought down the walls of of an inhumane system and inspired the whole world. Those that suggest it merely consists of forces within the ANC are not well-informed and malicious.

Some prefer to retreat into the laager mentality rather than joining forces with a diverse group of people with the wellbeing of our country and all its people at heart. Some prefer to focus on the challenges and not on the opportunities.

This campaign provides an opportunity to reset. Well-meaning South Africans of all persuasions are saying: "Enough is enough." It is time to move out of our comfort zones and traditional positions and stand together for a good cause. Inform yourselves about the admirable and nonpartisan goals of the campaign and add your voice to the cause rather than shouting from the sidelines.

History teaches us that an opportunity lost may never present itself again. Let us rise together to the occasion.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

