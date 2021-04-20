Let's be careful not to lead another child to suicide

Bullying seems to be a growing problem in SA schools these days. Our children suffer humiliation which at the end of the day will destroy families.

I think the issue of Mbilwi Secondary School should be treated with full care and regard of all the parties concerned. If we allow that bully child to be crucified in the court of public opinion, are we solving the problem or making it even worse?

That child did the unthinkable yes, but no two wrongs make a right. We need to reprimand offending children with love. I do not want to imagine what could happen to the Mbilwi girl if she fails to cope with everything that is thrown at her. If the bully girl commits suicide, as the nation we would have destroyed a soul which needed direction and proper upbringing.

I also would like to believe that the bullied child took everything upon herself and decided to spite the bully when she could have shared it all with parents, teachers and so on.

May her soul rest in peace.

Mothobe Ntsoane, Phokwane