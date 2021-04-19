Let Majodina account for son's deal
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina must be held accountable for allowing her son to benefit from a contract to supply thermometers to the party’s parliamentary caucus.
The Sunday Times reported that Majodina’s son Mkhonto weSizwe was awarded a deal to supply150 thermometers valued at R350 each...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.