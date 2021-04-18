‘Fake news’: Ramaphosa rubbishes Shanduka ‘dubious tender’ allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday rubbished a media report that a complaint of corruption relating to a “dubious tender” had been made against him at Sandton police station.

Responding to a report in Johannesburg daily The Star, acting spokesperson in the presidency Tyrone Seale issued a statement that said: “The newspaper report is not clear on the details of the complaint, and the report contains glaring inaccuracies and a clear misrepresentation of facts.”

The Star reported that the Free State education department awarded a tender to Ramaphosa’s former company, Shanduka, to build schools.

It said Reserve Bank shareholder Fanie Fondse had laid criminal charges against the president on Tuesday, alleging the tender was not advertised and no bidding process was undertaken.

The presidency statement denied this. “Neither President Ramaphosa nor any companies in which he held interests has ever received any benefit from school construction in the Free State or anywhere else in the country,” said Seale.