Posh houses and vehicles worth over R100m in Cape Town taken

NPA's forfeiture unit seizes more assets from graft accused Sodi

The asset forfeiture unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has discovered and seized further assets worth more than R100m belonging to fraud and corruption accused businessman Edwin Sodi.



Investigators swooped on two posh houses worth R60m and R48m found in the high-end suburbs of Clifton and Fresnaye in Cape Town as well as other luxury vehicles to add to the list of Sodi's assets that have been forfeited to the state...