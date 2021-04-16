More than 57 people are killed every day in SA, while more than 50,000 are killed each year. Only 13% of criminals who commit murder in this country are arrested.

Even in countries where there are civil wars people don't get killed at this rate, more so the civilian population. SA is pure lawless hell, a country where criminals operate with sheer brazenness.

Criminals literally call the shots in SA. Every day they kill, rape, rob and steal. And, worse, our prisons are full, so criminals are released early to open up space.

But for those who stay longer behind bars they can't be bothered because our prisons have become hotels under the ANC-led government, which spends over R10,000 every month per jailed criminal. They eat good meals, and get the best free education.

Convicts have more rights than any law-abiding citizen, who suffer abject poverty. The abolition of the death penalty and legalising abortion has destroyed us as a nation, and that makes me angry.

I really wish I was a citizen of Botswana; our neighbours are living freely without any fear of crime.

Kganthane Lebaka, GaPhaahla-Madikwe, Limpopo