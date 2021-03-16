Western Cape Liquor Authority to submit proposed amendments to provincial liquor act to cabinet
The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) will soon submit its proposed amendments to the provincial liquor act to the cabinet.
This after the province’s regulatory impact assessment (RIA) issued a report backing the proposed amendments.
On Monday, the province issued a statement on Facebook saying the WCLA has conducted 378 investigations on alcohol operations, resulting in R3.1m issued in fines. Of these, 96 were referred to the liquor licensing tribunal.
The proposed amendments to the liquor act are aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm in the province and halve the murder rate over 10 years.
The department of community safety said it intends to have the amended bill published for public comment in the next few months.
Provincial community safety MEC Albert Fritz said there is a clear link between alcohol and violence. However, he said this is no basis for a blanket ban of booze.
“We know there is a significant relationship between alcohol abuse and violent crime such as murder. As demonstrated by the quarterly crime statistics, we saw an increase in murders during the periods when the alcohol ban was lifted in the last quarter of 2020.
“We cannot support the blanket bans placed on the sale of alcohol as these are damaging to the economy. Instead, we must continue with smart interventions such as amendments to the provincial liquor act,” he said.
Fritz said the WCLA inspectors conducted inspections in areas including Hermanus, Mfuleni and Bishop Lavis.
The outcomes of the inspections include:
- investigations of four complaints;
- eight non-compliance reports were submitted; and
- one compliance certificate was issued.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.