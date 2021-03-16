Western Cape Liquor Authority to submit proposed amendments to provincial liquor act to cabinet

The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) will soon submit its proposed amendments to the provincial liquor act to the cabinet.

This after the province’s regulatory impact assessment (RIA) issued a report backing the proposed amendments.

On Monday, the province issued a statement on Facebook saying the WCLA has conducted 378 investigations on alcohol operations, resulting in R3.1m issued in fines. Of these, 96 were referred to the liquor licensing tribunal.

The proposed amendments to the liquor act are aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm in the province and halve the murder rate over 10 years.

The department of community safety said it intends to have the amended bill published for public comment in the next few months.