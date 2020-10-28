Lack of robust data stunts war on human trafficking

The year 2020 has seen a major rise in reports on human trafficking that has exposed the massive issue of a paucity of reliable statistics on the phenomenon.

The reports on human trafficking have largely been broadcast over social media, with a number of sites being highlighted as hotspots.

Several buildings in the city centres of Johannesburg and Pretoria have been listed among the hotspots.

These buildings are described as being zones where human traffickers lure their victims with the promise of work.

Despite the claims on social media and this information being shared, including with relevant authorities, there does not appear to have been any action taken to verify these claims and deal with the criminal activities reported on social media.

The lack of data and failure by authorities to provide easily available and understandable statistics on this type of crime can only lead to more panic and paranoia, which will be worsened in the social media environment.

The panic on social media is unlikely to remain there, and South Africans will be spurred on to take action into their own hands when they do not feel that anything is being done by the state.

Information from the US Department of State indicates that SA is a source, transit and destination country for men, women, and children.

There is a substantial amount of trafficking within the borders of the country and the majority of victims are South African. Many people are being taken from poor rural areas and moved to the major urban areas of the country such as Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg. When they arrive in urban centres the trafficked persons are subjected to sex slavery, domestic servitude, and other forms of forced labour.