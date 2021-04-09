Why focus on CR17's funding and not NDZ's

Radical Economic Transformation (RET) proponents and apologists have been frothing in their mouths about the funding of the CR17 campaign. Although there were other candidates fighting to become ANC president, only President Cyril Ramaphosa was singled out for special attention.

An insider of the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma campaign has now made allegations of a R5bn "NDZ Project". The narrative is that 10 people, including Jimmy Manyi, Phapano Phasha, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Supra Mahumapelo, Carl Niehaus and Hlaudi Motsoeneng and other junior comrades attended the NDZ Project meetings in 2011.

The insider alleges there were six pointers to the NDZ Project. The most important was first to lobby African states to secure the African Union Commission chair for Dlamini-Zuma. This was solely meant to boost her political CV. Funding for lobbying was made by the Guptas. These guys already had billions looted from state coffers. African diplomats were allegedly handsomely rewarded for their troubles.

After failing to rattle Ramaphosa, the insider claims a final solution was hatched at Maharani Hotel to remove him. This meeting was attended by Zuma himself, Mahumapelo and Ace Magashule and youth formations..

When everything else failed, a coalition with the EFF was suggested but the EFF was still strong then and it needed no assistance to deal with Ramaphosa. The EFF is now becoming weak hence the tea party that took place at Nkandla. The EFF was also shocked by its poor performances in by-elections, no wonder it wants postponement of the local government elections to reflect and regroup.

The question is why the noise about the CR17 donations but complete silence about the the NDZ Project? Ramaphosa's funding came from diverse South Africans while the NDZ Project was allegedly wholly funded from looted SOEs.

Pio Mashaba, email